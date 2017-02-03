Storm that brought flooding to Fresno, foothills was a normal,a more may be on the way
Saturday's sunny skies provided only a brief respite between the storms pummeling the Valley and Sierra, with more rain due to hit the Fresno area Sunday night and continue into Monday. Friday's storm produced heavy torrents and flooding in some areas, including north Fresno and Clovis and the foothills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|10 hr
|rudy
|13
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 1
|Slappy McGee
|3
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC