Sticker shock: $113 million to replace worn-out park facilities in Fresno
Fresno City Council members got a cold dose of reality Thursday as analysts presented them with the estimated price tag to replace worn-out equipment and facilities at city parks within the next 10 years: a whopping $113 million. And that, planning manager Sophia Pagoulatos said, doesn't include the everyday costs of maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and community centers across the city.
