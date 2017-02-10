Sticker shock: $113 million to replace worn-out park facilities in Fresno

Fresno City Council members got a cold dose of reality Thursday as analysts presented them with the estimated price tag to replace worn-out equipment and facilities at city parks within the next 10 years: a whopping $113 million. And that, planning manager Sophia Pagoulatos said, doesn't include the everyday costs of maintaining and operating parks, playgrounds, swimming pools and community centers across the city.

