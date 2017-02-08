Sheriff's Office helping people hit by Madera County floods

Academic Decathlon coordinator Jennifer Quinn-Yovino introduces viewers to Fresno County Office of Education's Super Quiz, the public display of the Academic Decathlon, held Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Central High School East campus in Fresno, Calif. Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Janet Young met with The Bee's editorial board on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for an update on the district and addressed several topics -- including rumors of her impending retirement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.