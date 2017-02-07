Sharleen Her, 5th-grader at Storey El...

Sharleen Her, 5th-grader at Storey Elementary, wins Fresno Unified spelling bee

9 hrs ago

Sharleen Her, a fifth-grader at Storey Elementary School in southeast Fresno, was the winner Tuesday of the Fresno Unified elementary school spelling bee. A total of 57 students participated from 19 schools.

