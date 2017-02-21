Ride along with Clovis police checking for under-age liquor sales
Clovis Police Department stage a minor decoy operation Friday night, Feb. 24, 2017 in Clovis, Calif., to determine if stores would sell alcohol to a minor. Take a ride in the squad car as officers run the operation, which is funded by a California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control grant.
