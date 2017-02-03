Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, events from Valleya s faith community
Doug Kulungu of Fresno, right, with Ben Carson, former presidential candidate and President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during the 2016 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Doug Kulungu, a citizen of the Congo who has lived in Fresno for 12 years, attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that President Donald Trump addressed. Kulungu came to Fresno as an international student at Fresno Pacific University and now runs Kulungu for Congo , which provides humanitarian aid to people in the Congo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|4 hr
|rudy
|13
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 1
|Slappy McGee
|3
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Jan 23
|Been there
|83
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC