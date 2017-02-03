Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, events from Valleya s faith community

Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, even...

Religion notes for Feb. 4: News, events from Valley's faith community

Doug Kulungu of Fresno, right, with Ben Carson, former presidential candidate and President Donald Trump's nominee for secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, during the 2016 National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C. Doug Kulungu, a citizen of the Congo who has lived in Fresno for 12 years, attended the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., on Thursday that President Donald Trump addressed. Kulungu came to Fresno as an international student at Fresno Pacific University and now runs Kulungu for Congo , which provides humanitarian aid to people in the Congo.

