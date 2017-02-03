Rail work will close some streets in ...

Rail work will close some streets in Fresno and near Laton

14 hrs ago

H Street and Palm Avenue at the northern edge of downtown Fresno will be subject to traffic disruptions starting Tuesday and continuing through mid-April because of construction related to California's high-speed rail project. Contractors for the California High-Speed Rail Authority will begin working on utility relocation chores on H Street in Fresno.

