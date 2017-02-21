Pothole repairs on Highway 99 in Fresno clog traffic
Due to pothole equipment failure, southbound Highway 99 has been experiencing four miles of traffic since Saturday morning, Caltrans said. Victor Taylor of California Highway Patrol in Fresno said the pothole repairs started at 9 a.m. and crews were working from Clinton Avenue to Highway 180.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
