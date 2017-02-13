Police: Fresno gang member booked after gun falls out of his pants
A felon in possession of a firearm was arrested on multiple charges Sunday night after the weapon fell out of his pants, Fresno police said. Sgt. Stacie Szatmari reported the incident took place at Fresno and E streets in southwest Fresno, where numerous people were standing in the roadway about 6:30 p.m. Szatmari said officers checked several people there and found that Brandon Whitfield was on probation for possession of a firearm.
