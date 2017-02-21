Plant Nite offers fun and easy gardening events in Fresno
Jennifer Porter, left, and Seena Mistry, both of Fresno work on their succulent terrariums during Plant Nite at The Tasting Room in Fresno. Plant Nite instructor Brenda Allison, who also does Paint Nite classes around the Valley, has some fun with her students while helping them put together a succulent terrarium in a tiny whiskey barrel at The Tasting Room.
