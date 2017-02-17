Pioneering Islamic scholar, defender of women coming to Fresno:...
An Islamic scholar who served as a consultant to the U.S. Department of Defense regarding Middle Eastern affairs and who helped draft Iraq's constitution is this year's Fresno Interfaith Scholar Weekend speaker. "With what is going on in the world, we immediately decided it was an Islamic scholar that we needed - a great Islamic mind to share with us," Jim Grant, chairman of the Fresno Interfaith Scholar Weekend Committee and director of the Social Justice Ministry for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, said about this year's speaker, Abdulaziz Sachedina .
