Pair arrested in robbery of central Fresno convenience store

Two men are in custody in connection with the robbery of the Circle D convenience store in the 2500 block of East Olive Avenue, Fresno police reported Friday. Sgt. James Fowler said the robbery took place Feb. 5, when the two asked the clerk about the price of an alcoholic beverage, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and the pair took currency from the register and the clerk's pockets.

