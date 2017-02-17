One of Pope Francisa main cardinals s...

One of Pope Francisa main cardinals speaking in Fresno about social justice

One of Pope Francis' main cardinals - who oversees Vatican offices addressing issues such as climate change, charity, health care, immigrants and refugees on behalf of the Catholic Church worldwide - will speak in Fresno on Monday evening during an invitation-only church event in northeast Fresno. Cardinal Peter Turkson is prefect of the Vatican's new Department for the Promotion of Integral Human Development, which recently combined the efforts of several pontifical councils, including the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace.

