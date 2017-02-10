No rain in sight, but threat of dam overfill puts communities on flood notice

After the recent heavy rains and showers, much of the central San Joaquin Valley and foothill areas will see about five days of no rain, with new concerns focused on flood releases from overfilled dams. A flood warning went out Saturday morning for areas along the San Joaquin River, where the National Weather Service office in Hanford advised water released from Friant Dam could cause flooding downriver.

