New Pacific storm brings flood risk to Sierra foothills
A new Pacific storm that could bring heavy rain to the Sierra and flash flooding to the foothills is expected to reach the central San Joaquin Valley region Thursday afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected to hit Thursday night into Friday morning, with 1.5 to 3 inches of rain possible in the mountains and Sierra foothills, the National Weather Service in Hanford said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ness
|10 min
|Jose
|14
|Conartist lawyerss who violate the California b...
|9 hr
|lawyer
|3
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|9 hr
|ACLU
|79
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Thu
|JUCTICEFORHER
|84
|Dog Pound Gang (Aug '07)
|Thu
|Lolalola
|164
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Tue
|Thank You God
|47
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Tue
|Green Valley
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC