Murder in downtown Fresno
Fresno County sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti explains what happened when deputies tried to pull over a man who then sped away, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit through central Fresno Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. A neighbor reacts after three teens were taken into custody after rampaging through a neighborhood Monday morning in east-central Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|18 hr
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Sat
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Feb 24
|Betty
|7
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 23
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC