Metallic baby giraffe faces mama at Fresno home
Q: We recently purchased a house in Fresno's Wilson Island neighborhood. We've heard much of the wonderful history of the home, but are missing some details about the giant metal giraffe and its "baby" in the front yard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|18 hr
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sat
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Betty
|7
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Feb 23
|Brian
|952
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 23
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC