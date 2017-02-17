McDonald's employee stabbed by transient in southeast Fresno
Tony Botti, Fresno County sheriff's spokesman, talks about an incident involving Fresno County deputies that left a man fatally shot Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer describes how an officer came to confront a knife-wielding man early Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC