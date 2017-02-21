Matthew Buckman steps down as Fresno Grand Opera general director
Matthew Buckman , who for more than two years has guided Fresno Grand Opera through both financially turbulent times and artistically rewarding ones, is stepping down as general director of the company. He is also leaving Modesto's Townsend Opera , where he has been general director for nine years.
Read more at The Fresno Bee.
