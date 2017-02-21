Man arrested after high-speed pursuit...

Man arrested after high-speed pursuit by deputies in central Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A man at the wheel of an SUV led Fresno County sheriff's deputies on about a 4-minute pursuit through central Fresno Wednesday at noon at speeds of up to 90 mph, spokesman Tony Botti said. Deputies arrested Francisco Javier Elena Lopez, 35, near Channing Avenue and Pontiac Way after he abandoned the Chevrolet Tahoe in a front yard, tried to run and was quickly taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Feb 20 Thank You God 48
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Feb 19 Marko 2
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Feb 17 Terri W 12
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Feb 15 Anon 87
why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11) Feb 15 Michigan Usain 85
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Feb 13 Johnson Thinwaist 1
Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth Feb 13 Joack Joack Chapin 1
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,527 • Total comments across all topics: 279,082,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC