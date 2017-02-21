Man arrested after high-speed pursuit by deputies in central Fresno

A man at the wheel of an SUV led Fresno County sheriff's deputies on about a 4-minute pursuit through central Fresno Wednesday at noon at speeds of up to 90 mph, spokesman Tony Botti said. Deputies arrested Francisco Javier Elena Lopez, 35, near Channing Avenue and Pontiac Way after he abandoned the Chevrolet Tahoe in a front yard, tried to run and was quickly taken into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.