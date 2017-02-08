Madera County Flooding

Madera County Flooding

Clovis Unified School District Superintendent Janet Young met with The Bee's editorial board on Tuesday, Jan. 31 for an update on the district and addressed several topics -- including rumors of her impending retirement. Young, 62, has been with the district 39 years.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 08 at 8:56PM PST

