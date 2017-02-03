Los Banos man, daughter reach California after delayed journey from Yemen
Eman Ali, the 12-year-old Yemeni daughter of Los Banos shop manager Ahmed Ali, was initially barred from boarding a plane from Djibouti to the United States after President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending nationals of Yemen and other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Eman Ali, at right above, is shown in an undated childhood photo with her older sister.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Sun
|fucisil
|4
|California Law or Not
|Sun
|Aunttoanangel
|1
|Ness
|Sat
|rudy
|13
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC