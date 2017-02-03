Los Banos man, daughter reach California after delayed journey from Yemen

Eman Ali, the 12-year-old Yemeni daughter of Los Banos shop manager Ahmed Ali, was initially barred from boarding a plane from Djibouti to the United States after President Donald Trump issued an executive order suspending nationals of Yemen and other Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. Eman Ali, at right above, is shown in an undated childhood photo with her older sister.

