Longtime friends, partners are breaking up. What will be Gunner, Andros legacy?

The longtime partnership of Fresno mega developers Richard Gunner and George Andros is breaking up, according to a lawsuit filed this month in Fresno County Superior Court. Gunner wants to liquidate the partnership by selling all of its assets, including its crown jewel - the Fig Garden Financial Center in northeast Fresno, which has been assessed at $51.5 million, but likely is worth more.

