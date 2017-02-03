Livingstonea s arson suspect jailed on Kings County kidnap charges

Justin Joseph Silva, arrested in January and charged with arson in a fire that gutted Livingstone's restaurant in the Tower District, is in Kings County Jail on kidnapping and elder abuse charges. Silva, 33, who faced an arraignment date Thursday in Fresno Superior Court on the arson charges, is held on a bail of $275,000 in the Kings County lockup.

