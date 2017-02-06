Krispy Kreme: Free glazed doughnut with coffee purchase
Now through Feb. 28, the wildly popular doughnut shop that opened in Fresno in December is giving away the free doughnuts as it promotes two new coffees. The smooth coffee has hints of nuts and citrus and is "lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans ... to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Sun
|fucisil
|4
|California Law or Not
|Sun
|Aunttoanangel
|1
|Ness
|Feb 4
|rudy
|13
|The Real about 62 Diamond and 43 Villain (Jul '10)
|Jan 29
|6Duece Loc
|67
|Fitness Evolution Dirt Trainer
|Jan 27
|Meme
|1
|Police should have a Psych evaluation to determ... (Feb '15)
|Jan 27
|ACLU
|78
|When will soggy California drop water restricti...
|Jan 25
|Dr Guru
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC