Kiku Floral relocates from downtown to central Fresno

Kiku Floral, one of Fresno's longest-running flower shops, has relocated to central Fresno after more than 30 years in Chinatown and downtown Fresno. The store's new address is 3714 N. Valentine Ave., just south of Ashlan.

