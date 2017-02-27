Judge finds no one wants to rent to child molester Jeffrey Snyder

A Superior Court judge faced a grim reality Tuesday: no one in Fresno County wants to rent to convicted child molester Jeffrey Snyder. Judge Gary Hoff ruled nearly a year ago that the 61-year-old Snyder could be released from the Coalinga State Hospital to a home in Fresno County under strict conditions, such as 24-hour monitoring and drug testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.