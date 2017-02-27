Judge finds no one wants to rent to child molester Jeffrey Snyder
A Superior Court judge faced a grim reality Tuesday: no one in Fresno County wants to rent to convicted child molester Jeffrey Snyder. Judge Gary Hoff ruled nearly a year ago that the 61-year-old Snyder could be released from the Coalinga State Hospital to a home in Fresno County under strict conditions, such as 24-hour monitoring and drug testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barbara Boxer Guxzles Cumsauce Shake
|17 hr
|Liberty FerSmall
|3
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|Mon
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|Sun
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Feb 25
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 25
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Feb 24
|Betty
|7
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 23
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC