Judge: Ex-Central High coach LeBeau cana t withdraw plea in DUI crash that killed boy

Along Shepherd Avenue in northeast Fresno in 2012, where a sign and flowers marked the area where 7-year-old Donovan Maldonado was killed by Central High School coach Loren LeBeau in July 2012. School photo of Donovan Maldonado who was killed while riding his bicycle with his family on Shepherd Avenue near Millbrook Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.