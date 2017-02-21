Judge: Ex-Central High coach LeBeau cana t withdraw plea in DUI crash that killed boy
Along Shepherd Avenue in northeast Fresno in 2012, where a sign and flowers marked the area where 7-year-old Donovan Maldonado was killed by Central High School coach Loren LeBeau in July 2012. School photo of Donovan Maldonado who was killed while riding his bicycle with his family on Shepherd Avenue near Millbrook Avenue.
