Joe Williams remembered for dedicating his life to the community
Laura Williams, wife of the late Joe Williams, has her hand held by son Jade Williams as they sit with Williams' other children, Michael and Terri, during Mr. Williams' funeral service at Peoples Church on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2017. James Hendricks, friend and business associate of Joe Williams, eulogizes his friend during Mr. Williams' funeral service at Peoples Church on Thursday morning, Feb. 16, 2017.
