Joe Williams, Fresnoa s first elected African-American city councilman, dies

10 hrs ago

Joe Williams, the former head of the Fresno County Economic Opportunities Commission and the first African-American elected to the Fresno City Council, died Wednesday morning, Councilman Oliver Baines said. Williams was 79. Williams was first elected to the council in 1977 and served two four-year terms.

