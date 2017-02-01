Jim Patterson skips Senate try, and Clint Olivier steps into the race
Assemblyman Jim Patterson, left, announced Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 that he's abandoning a plan to run for state Senate in 2018. Less than two hours later, Fresno City Councilman Clint Olivier, right, said he'd seek the same Senate seat.
