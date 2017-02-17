It took 10 months, but raisin growers...

It took 10 months, but raisin growers, packers finally agree on price for 2016 crop

After 10 months of negotiations, central San Joaquin Valley raisin farmers and packers have finally agreed to a price of $1,100 a ton for the 2016 crop, a drop of 31 percent from the previous year. Although raisin farmers are taking a hit, they realize the industry is going through several challenges, including a rise in foreign competition.

