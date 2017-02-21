Immigrant rights workshop this aftern...

Immigrant rights workshop this afternoon in Fresno

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A "Know Your Rights" workshop focused on immigrant rights will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Cathedral in Fresno, announced Fresno city councilwoman Esmeralda Soria. The workshop will meet inside the cathedral's Singleton Hall at 2811 Mariposa St. The workshop will provide information about the civil and legal rights available to protect immigrants, and an immigration law attorney will be available to answer questions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) 41 min ReynaBaby 953
Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14) 6 hr Human 18
No sanctuary city for Fresno Sat No Sanctuary City 7
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Sat Jerkules 3
Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14) Fri Betty 7
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Feb 23 Snickliss Dickling 2
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Feb 20 Thank You God 48
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,357 • Total comments across all topics: 279,176,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC