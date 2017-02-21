Immigrant rights workshop this afternoon in Fresno

A "Know Your Rights" workshop focused on immigrant rights will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Cathedral in Fresno, announced Fresno city councilwoman Esmeralda Soria. The workshop will meet inside the cathedral's Singleton Hall at 2811 Mariposa St. The workshop will provide information about the civil and legal rights available to protect immigrants, and an immigration law attorney will be available to answer questions.

