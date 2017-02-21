Immigrant rights workshop this afternoon in Fresno
A "Know Your Rights" workshop focused on immigrant rights will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. John's Cathedral in Fresno, announced Fresno city councilwoman Esmeralda Soria. The workshop will meet inside the cathedral's Singleton Hall at 2811 Mariposa St. The workshop will provide information about the civil and legal rights available to protect immigrants, and an immigration law attorney will be available to answer questions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|41 min
|ReynaBaby
|953
|Review: Zemarc Corporation (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|Human
|18
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|Sat
|No Sanctuary City
|7
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sat
|Jerkules
|3
|Review: B & A International Farm Labor Services... (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Betty
|7
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 23
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC