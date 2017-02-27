If a performing arts center is built,...

If a performing arts center is built, it belongs at Fresno State

Read more: The Fresno Bee

The President's Commission for the Future of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State is tasked with engaging with the larger community, assessing the opportunities for advancing the College of Arts and Humanities and its students, and increasing the awareness of the value of the arts and humanities - their timeless relevance and capacity to transform individuals and enhance communities. Through the commission, which was announced at President Joseph I. Castro's State of the University speech last month, the community and university will unite in collaborative dialogue to achieve this charge.

Fresno, CA

