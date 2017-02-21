Hustler sues Fresno, says city change...

Hustler sues Fresno, says city changed rules to stop it from opening adult store

A Hustler Hollywood store sells Hustler T-shirts, lingerie and sex toys and is billed as bright, welcoming space. The federal lawsuit filed in February 2017 accuses the city of Fresno of stopping a Hustler Hollywood store from opening in the former Silver Dollar Hofbrau on Shaw Avenue at Highway 41. In this photograph in May 2016, the former Silver Dollar Hofbrau on Shaw Avenue in Fresno was under construction.

Fresno, CA

