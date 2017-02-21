Hundreds rescued from flooding near in San Jose area
Hundreds of residents fled their homes in the San Jose region in California due to rising flood waters on Wednesday, Feb. 22. A major freeway was forced to shutdown because of the flooding. With Sutter Buttes in the background to the east, cars slowly make their way down the I-5 corridor near Williams, Calif., about 75 miles north of Sacramento, on Feb. 19, 2017.
