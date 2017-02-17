Hundreds march through downtown for making Fresno a sanctuary city

A few hundred people gathered at Fresno City Hall on Saturday afternoon for a march downtown protesting the presence of federal immigration agents in the city and Mayor Lee Brand's decision against making Fresno a sanctuary city. The march trailed 1.7 miles around downtown to the jail, police department, the offices of Rep. Jim Costa, U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.