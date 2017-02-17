Hundreds march through downtown for making Fresno a sanctuary city
A few hundred people gathered at Fresno City Hall on Saturday afternoon for a march downtown protesting the presence of federal immigration agents in the city and Mayor Lee Brand's decision against making Fresno a sanctuary city. The march trailed 1.7 miles around downtown to the jail, police department, the offices of Rep. Jim Costa, U.S. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement holding facility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Feb 15
|Michigan Usain
|85
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Feb 13
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Feb 13
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Feb 13
|Peter
|83
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 12
|The Borg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC