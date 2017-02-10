Historic Rowell Building in downtown ...

Historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno undergoes renovation

This drone video offers a bird's eye view of the historic Rowell Building in downtown Fresno, which is undergoing renovation. Developer Ed Kashian, who bought the building in 2014, hopes to begin leasing space in 2018.

