Hillside HS named 'Model Continuation School' for 2017 by State Superintendent of Schools
Upland, CA - Hillside High School in Upland has been designated a Model Continuation High School for 2017 by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson. Hillside, which serves 180 students in 11th and 12 grades, was one of 35 continuation schools across California to earn MCHS designation for operative innovative academic programs that help prepare at-risk students for 21st century careers and college.
