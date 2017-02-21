Have you seen these liquor store robb...

Have you seen these liquor store robbery suspects?

12 hrs ago

Fresno police on Thursday, February 23, 2017 sought help tracking down two armed robbers involved in a brazen daylight crime Feb. 8 near First Street and Herndon Avenue by releasing video surveillance of the incident. Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing nine Fresno liquor and convenience stores at gunpoint in an 18-hour period, Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

