Gun rights activists win round in free-speech court case against state of California

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction Monday against the state for continuing to demand the removal of a blog post that listed the home addresses of legislators who voted for California's newest gun control measures. The lawsuit is funded by the Firearms Policy Coalition on behalf of one of the group's members, who is listed in the lawsuit under the pseudonym "Publius" and writes a blog called The Real Write Winger.

