General plan workshop to be held in Fresno

General plan workshop to be held in Fresno

12 hrs ago

A workshop detailing local governments' blueprint for vision and future growth will be held at the Fresno City Council Chambers on Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Governor's Office of Planning and Research invites the public to share their feedback on the new guidelines, which will include resources and policies to help cities and counties update their general plans as required by law.

Fresno, CA

