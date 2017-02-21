Gang member whose shooting triggered anti-police protests is now on trial for murder

A high-ranking southwest Fresno gang member whose shooting by police sparked protests and threats against officers is now on trial, accused of gunning down a rival on Easter Sunday four years ago as the victim's girlfriend tried to shield her child. Defendant Jerel Stanfield, killed 23-year-old William Simpson on March 31, 2013, to promote the Strother Boys street gang, a prosecutor said Thursday in opening statements of the defendant's trial in Fresno County Superior Court.

