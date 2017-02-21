Gang member whose shooting triggered anti-police protests is now on trial for murder
A high-ranking southwest Fresno gang member whose shooting by police sparked protests and threats against officers is now on trial, accused of gunning down a rival on Easter Sunday four years ago as the victim's girlfriend tried to shield her child. Defendant Jerel Stanfield, killed 23-year-old William Simpson on March 31, 2013, to promote the Strother Boys street gang, a prosecutor said Thursday in opening statements of the defendant's trial in Fresno County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|8 hr
|Marko
|6
|Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06)
|15 hr
|Brian
|952
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|Thu
|Snickliss Dickling
|2
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|Feb 20
|Thank You God
|48
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Feb 19
|Marko
|2
|Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10)
|Feb 17
|Terri W
|12
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Feb 15
|Anon
|87
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC