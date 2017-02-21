Gang member whose shooting triggered ...

Gang member whose shooting triggered anti-police protests is now on trial for murder

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A high-ranking southwest Fresno gang member whose shooting by police sparked protests and threats against officers is now on trial, accused of gunning down a rival on Easter Sunday four years ago as the victim's girlfriend tried to shield her child. Defendant Jerel Stanfield, killed 23-year-old William Simpson on March 31, 2013, to promote the Strother Boys street gang, a prosecutor said Thursday in opening statements of the defendant's trial in Fresno County Superior Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
No sanctuary city for Fresno 8 hr Marko 6
News Fresno Police Put Two Bulldog Gang Members Behi... (Dec '06) 15 hr Brian 952
LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans Thu Snickliss Dickling 2
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) Feb 20 Thank You God 48
Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater Feb 19 Marko 2
Review: Jensen's Armstrong Stables (Apr '10) Feb 17 Terri W 12
john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14) Feb 15 Anon 87
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,340 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC