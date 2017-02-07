Gang member dragged a cop to evade ar...

Gang member dragged a cop to evade arrest. Now hea ll evade prison

A Fresno gang member, who prosecutors accused of dragging a Fresno police officer 50 feet with his SUV to avoid an arrest in April 2015, was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison. But under a plea agreement, Jesse Mora, 32, will be on supervised released for nearly three years - and not behind prison walls.

