Fulton Mall fountain and benches moved for street construction
The Dancing Waters fountain and mosaic benches on Fulton Mall were moved from their longtime spots to make way for the construction of the new Fulton Street in downtown Fresno. The art didn't move far, said city spokesman Mark Standriff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
