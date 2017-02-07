Fresnoa s plan to vastly expand walking/biking trails to get public hearing
A citywide plan to develop and improve sidewalks, walking and bike trails and bicycle lanes throughout Fresno is due to be considered Thursday by the Fresno City Council, two weeks after it was put off to allow more study. The proposed Active Transportation Plan establishes goals and a system for setting budget priorities to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rain on Fresno (Aug '14)
|21 hr
|Thank You God
|47
|No sanctuary city for Fresno
|21 hr
|Green Valley
|5
|Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl
|Tue
|Pete Seegers Dik
|1
|Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear
|Tue
|Typical Flipbeggar
|3
|Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake
|Tue
|Drake Ape
|1
|California Law or Not
|Feb 5
|Aunttoanangel
|1
|Ness
|Feb 4
|rudy
|13
