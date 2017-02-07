Fresnoa s plan to vastly expand walki...

Fresnoa s plan to vastly expand walking/biking trails to get public hearing

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

A citywide plan to develop and improve sidewalks, walking and bike trails and bicycle lanes throughout Fresno is due to be considered Thursday by the Fresno City Council, two weeks after it was put off to allow more study. The proposed Active Transportation Plan establishes goals and a system for setting budget priorities to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fresno Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rain on Fresno (Aug '14) 21 hr Thank You God 47
No sanctuary city for Fresno 21 hr Green Valley 5
Crint Grease Loves Flatnosed Blackgirl Tue Pete Seegers Dik 1
Kranston Flease Has Pig-Nosed Old Pear Tue Typical Flipbeggar 3
Just Another Dumb Ape... Drake Tue Drake Ape 1
California Law or Not Feb 5 Aunttoanangel 1
Ness Feb 4 rudy 13
See all Fresno Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fresno Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fresno County was issued at February 08 at 12:46PM PST

Fresno Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fresno Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Fresno, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC