Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast'
FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says the federal investigation of the district's no-bid contracts is "100% full blast" - contradicting former superintendent Michael Hanson's claims that the investigation is a non-issue.
