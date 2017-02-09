Fresno Unified board president Ashjian says FBI investigation is at 'full blast'

FUSD board president Brooke Ashjian says the federal investigation of the district's no-bid contracts is "100% full blast" - contradicting former superintendent Michael Hanson's claims that the investigation is a non-issue. Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.