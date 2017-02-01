Fresno tweaks incentive agreement for Ulta cosmetics warehouse

A package of tax rebates and other economic incentives worth up to $18 million for Ulta Inc. to lure a large Ulta distribution center to Fresno is undergoing some tinkering since it was approved in November by the Fresno City Council. Council members on Thursday approved changes to the 30-year agreement, based on the cosmetics company's determination that if it selects Fresno as the site for a warehouse, it would be leasing as a tenant rather than owning the property outright.

