Fresno skin spa owner competes in a The Skin Gamesa
The owner of a Fresno skin spa is putting her expertise - treating acne and skin pigmentation - to the test in an international skin care competition known as "The Skin Games." Katrina Yokoyama, owner of Trin Spa Skin and Wellness at 2497 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 104, treated two clients over eight weeks and recorded the process in a series of YouTube videos for the contest.
