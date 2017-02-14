Fresno sheriff: Woman beaten to death by co-worker
A fight involving two contract workers at the Rio bravo Fresno power plant south of Fresno left one of the workers with fatal injuries, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Fresno County sheriff's detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of homicide after a woman who was his co-worker was apparently beaten to death Tuesday afternoon south of Fresno.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
Fresno Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LeeLotso BeckyBigBaby DianeChuckles: Jordans
|22 hr
|Johnson Thinwaist
|1
|Blobert Schpieelier Cucks Marblemouth
|Mon
|Joack Joack Chapin
|1
|why do fresno bullfrogs hate Nortenos but they ... (Apr '11)
|Mon
|sleepysolx3
|84
|Orange Cove spent lavishly on a BMX park that i... (May '09)
|Mon
|Peter
|83
|john paul guzman - jonpaul guzman - jp guzman (Apr '14)
|Mon
|Username
|86
|Oroville Spills Over With Trump Rainwater
|Sun
|The Borg
|1
|Ness
|Feb 10
|Jose
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fresno Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC