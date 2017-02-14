Fresno sheriff: Woman beaten to death by co-worker

A fight involving two contract workers at the Rio bravo Fresno power plant south of Fresno left one of the workers with fatal injuries, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Fresno County sheriff's detectives have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of homicide after a woman who was his co-worker was apparently beaten to death Tuesday afternoon south of Fresno.

